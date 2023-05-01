Syracuse Olympic sports update for May 1st

We are starting to head into the final month for most of the Syracuse Orange Olympic sports so let’s get to this week’s recap...

Rowing

The Syracuse women were at Eastern Sprints over the weekend. The Varsity 8 boat took second behind #3 Brown in the featured race. Orange boats also took second in the 2V8 and V4 races while the 2v4 boat brought home a win. Next up for the Orange are the ACC Championships in two weeks in Raleigh.

The men swept their weekend races. On Saturday, the Orange brought home the Conlan and Packard Cups by defeating Boston University and Dartmouth respectively. Syracuse came back on Sunday to defeat Georgetown and now they have two weeks to prepare for their Eastern Sprints.

Softball

The Orange softball team has found their footing and are currently on an eight-game winning streak as they now sit at 23-22-1 on the year, 7-12-1 in the ACC.

Syracuse took two games at Cornell during the week as Lindsey Hendrix threw the team’s their second no-hitter of the season.

NO-NO 2⃣



Lindsey Hendrix throws the 12th no-hitter in program history!



It's the second Syracuse no-no this season and the first time in program history that two different pitchers hold a team hitless in the same season pic.twitter.com/GGTUrPf9Rc — Syracuse Softball (@CuseSB) April 26, 2023

The Orange swept the home series against Virginia over the weekend. Saturday’s game was highlighted by the retirement of Jenna Caira’s jersey. The pitcher who led the Orange to the NCAA Tournament became the 1st softball player to be honored.

Back like she never left



Frames from Jenna throwing out the first pitch at Skytop! pic.twitter.com/cvbPdRLqZH — Syracuse Softball (@CuseSB) April 29, 2023

Syracuse will host Colgate and Boston College as they enter the final week of the regular season.

Track and Field

Syracuse sent several athletes to compete in the rain at the Penn Relays. Leading the way for the Orange were Kevin Robertson who was 3rd in the 3000m steeple and Jaheem Hayles (110m hurdles) and Amanda Vestri (5000m) who both earned 4th-place finishes,

Trei Thorogood finished 5th in 100m and was part of the men’s 4x100m relay which finished 8th. The other Syracuse finalist at Franklin Field was Shaleah Colaire, who finished 9th in 100m hurdles.