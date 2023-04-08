Syracuse men’s basketball: Orange in play for Chance Westry

Chance Westry, a class of 2022 four-star recruit, entered the transfer portal on March 30 after one season at Auburn. Since then, he’s received interest from a plethora of schools, including the Syracuse Orange.

He’s reportedly focusing on five schools — Syracuse, Creighton, St. John’s, Seton Hall and Penn State — with a decision coming soon, according to Frankie Vision on Instagram.

Westry and JJ Starling both liked and reposted Frankie Vision’s post on their Instagram accounts. Starling added orange emojis in a subtle recruiting pitch while tagging Chance.

Gerry McNamara recruited Westry hard while he was in high school. In July 2019, SU offered him a scholarship. He took an official visit in June 2021.

I had a great time on my official visit #notcommitted pic.twitter.com/RQdxZQ5Pir — Chance Westry (@chancewestry1) June 18, 2021

In August 2021, Westry listed Syracuse in his top 10 before ultimately choosing Auburn a few months later.

Westry is a Harrisburg, PA native and began his high school career at Trinity High School in Camp Hill, PA. He played there for two seasons before transferring to Sierra Canyon in California for his junior season. He rounded out his high school career at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona. Chance was ranked as a top 40 prospect in his class.

He redshirted his freshman season at Auburn after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery before the season. He appeared in 11 games for the Tigers in a limited role.

Westry knows the SU campus well. In addition to his official visit, he took an unofficial for Syracuse’s game vs. North Carolina in February 2020.

It’s unclear if the uncertainty behind Judah Mintz’s future will impact Westry’s decision. Mintz, who declared for the 2023 NBA Draft last month, has until May 31 at midnight to decide if he wants to return for his sophomore season.