Syracuse women’s basketball: guard Dominique Camp transfers to the Orange

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team added some much-needed backcourt depth following the departures of Teisha Hyman and Nyah Wilson.

On Wednesday, Syracuse University Athletics announced that Dominique Camp, who played for the Buffalo Bulls in 2021-2022 under head coach Felisha Legette-Jack, will join the Orange for this upcoming season.

This year, Camp played for the Akron Zips, finishing the 2022-2023 season averaging 10.8 points per game, 3.2 rebounds per game, 3.7 assists per game, and 2.5 steals per game. She started in 29 of Akron’s 30 games, playing valuable minutes for a program which finished 17-13 overall and 8-10 in the Mid-Atlantic Conference.

And, as an added bonus, the chemistry between Camp and FLJ clearly has not been forgotten:

“Dominique has worked her way up to this point,” Legette-Jack said in a Wednesday SU Athletics news release. “I have watched this young lady grow into an incredible passer, rebounder, and defender but most importantly I’ve watched her grow into a wonderful woman. We are fortunate to have Dom re-join our team. She fits into our fundamentals of character, academics, and basketball.”

Given the Orange’s initial hole at the guard spot, Camp will easily slot in as a high-minute, two-way contributor who can give Syracuse something on offense when Dyaisha Fair is not actively on the court. This past season, she finished with career highs in points per game, rebounds per game, steals per game, field goal percentage, and free throw percentage.

Ideally, Camp will serve as insurance at guard alongside Fair, Georgia Woolley, and Kennedi Perkins. If Fair gets into foul trouble or if the Orange need some juice off the bench, expect Camp to provide quality minutes as a spark plug. The 5-foot-8 graduate transfer guard is coming off an impressive defensive season, Camp projects to provide Syracuse with a much-needed secondary ball-handler who can get out in transition.

The biggest concern with Camp is her outside shooting. She finished this past season with a career-low 21.3% from three on around two attempts per game. She’ll need to play alongside at least one other shooter to give the Orange better spacing, but regardless, the potential is there for her to fulfill the role she will be asked to do under FLJ.

The addition of Camp marks the Orange’s first acquired transfer player of the offseason.