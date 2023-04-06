Syracuse Olympic sports: April showers bring Orange updates

We’ve been remiss in covering Syracuse Orange Olympic sports recently so let’s catch up.

Rowing

The Syracuse women moved up to #8 in the polls after winning the Doc Hosea Invitational. The squad also retained the Orange Challenge Cup when the V8 boat defeated Northeastern and Penn. Syracuse is back in action this weekend against Cornell and Yale in Saratoga.

Syracuse’s men’s rowing team will open their season in California this weekend. After finishing as the top collegiate team at the Head of the Charles, the Orange look poised for a strong season as they are ranked 4th this week in the IRCA/IRA Heavyweight V8 Poll

Softball

The Orange softball team dropped two home games against the Louisville Cardinals to fall to 10-17-1 overall, 1-9-1 in ACC play. Syracuse’s Tessa Galipeau provided the highlight with three hits in five plate appearances. NC State comes to town this weekend as Syracuse hopes to get back in the win column.

On a positive note, the Orange are sporting some fresh home uniforms this season.

Fifth Inning Frames pic.twitter.com/HoR4dSU7C3 — Syracuse Softball (@CuseSB) April 1, 2023

Tennis

The Orange dropped their matches against NC State and Wake Forest last weekend. Syracuse is now 11-7 on the season, 4-7 in ACC competition. They are off this week, but will be back on the road next weekend to face Notre Dame and Louisville in their final contests before the ACC Championships.

With eight schools ranked in the top 25, the ACC is certainly a formidable conference so we’ll see if the Orange can put together some upsets.