Syracuse men’s basketball: Jesse Edwards expected back for fifth year

Jesse Edwards is expected to return to Syracuse for his fifth year, according to head coach Adrian Autry.

“Everyone is back that is not in the portal,” Autry told Spectrum News. “We’re excited. We’re working hard, they’re showing up every day. Obviously, things can change at anytime but as of right now, we have everyone back that is supposed to be here.”

Despite Edwards playing the last four seasons at SU, the NCAA granted student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

Edwards, a 6-foot-11 center from IMG Academy (FL) by way of The Netherlands, averaged a double-double for the Orange last season with 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds in just under 33 minutes per game. His best game of his career came on Senior Day, where he went off for 27 points and 20 rebounds in a win over Wake Forest.

Last week, on his podcast “The Devo and Kris Jo Show,” Eric Devendorf said Jesse would be back next season. “Guarantee he’s coming back. He’s coming back. And you heard it from me....Stamp that Eric Devendorf told you. He’s coming back.”

Joe Girard, Symir Torrence and John Bol Ajak have all left the program to pursue other opportunities.

We now wait on Judah Mintz, who declared for the 2023 NBA Draft last month. Mintz left the door open on a return to Syracuse and has until May 31 at midnight to withdraw his name from the draft.