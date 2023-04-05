Syracuse football: Orange adds transfer linebacker Khalib Gilmore

As we wait to sort out who is coming and going from the Syracuse Orange 2023 football roster, Dino Babers has added a new transfer.

Linebacker Khalib Gilmore has committed to Syracuse for the upcoming season. Gilmore will transfer from the University of West Florida as a graduate transfer with two years remaining.

Gilmore is a 6’4” 245 lb linebacker who is originally from Melbourne, Florida. He was at UWF for four years, but appeared in 12 games over two active seasons with the Argonauts. At UWF, he compiled 22 tackles, a sack and two forced fumbles.

Gilmore had received an offer from Temple and had a visit at South Florida since entering the portal. He’ll provide depth at a position where Syracuse is still dealing with a number of injuries.