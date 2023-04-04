Syracuse men’s basketball: Orange open at 150:1 to win 2023-24 national title

As the 2022-23 college basketball season wrapped up last night, Vegas was quick to release 2023-24 national championship odds.

Syracuse opened at 150:1 to win it all, according to DraftKings. Good value?

For color, Syracuse opens with 150:1 odds (+15000) to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament (DK). — James Szuba (@JamesSzuba) April 4, 2023

Coming off a 17-15 season, there wasn’t much for Syracuse to hang its hat on last season. But there is upside looking ahead to next season. The addition of five-star transfer JJ Starling, Benny Williams returning, and the potential of Jesse Edwards and Judah Mintz both coming back — the 2023-24 roster could be really, really strong.

Duke, at 10:1, is the early favorite to win the 2023-24 national title, followed by Kentucky (12:1), UConn (14:1), Kansas and Marquette (16:1).

The four teams that made it to Houston this year were all long-shots: San Diego State (60:1), UConn (100:1), Miami (120:1) and Florida Atlantic (400:1).

Syracuse has the eighth-best odds to win the national title among the ACC, behind Duke, North Carolina, Miami, Virginia, Florida State, Virginia Tech and North Carolina State.

Will you be placing a future on the Orange?