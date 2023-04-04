Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Orange remain No. 1 in polls for new program record

The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team remains ranked No. 1 in the country in this week’s ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll after their commanding, 21-9 win over Virginia on Saturday.

This week’s ranking holds a little extra significance for SU. It’s the third consecutive week the Orange have held the top spot in the rankings, which is their longest stretch at No. 1 in program history.

It’s also the second straight week they’ve been the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 24 first-place votes. Northwestern remains No. 2 this week, while Denver and James Madison moved up to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, after North Carolina’s upset loss to Notre Dame. The Tar Heels dropped two spots to No. 5.

Stony Brook (No. 6), Boston College (No. 7), Notre Dame (No. 8), Florida (No. 9), and Maryland (No. 10) round out the top 10. Loyola comes in at No. 11 and Virginia drops one spot to No. 12.

Cuse’s next opponent, Clemson, is ranked No. 19 this week. The Orange will face the Tigers this weekend at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday, April 8 at 2 PM on ACC Network Extra.