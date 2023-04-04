Syracuse track and field: Vestri’s 10k highlights Orange weekend

The Syracuse Orange track and field teams headed for warmer climates over the weekend. While the sprint and hurdle group went to Texas, the distance squad went to Stanford to face some tough competition early in the season.

Senior Amanda Vestri turned in the top performance of the weekend in the 10k at Stanford. Her time of 32:08.6 was good for 3rd place and was just a second off Paige Stoner’s school record. Vestri’s time is the 16th-best in NCAA history in the event and she’s marked herself as an athlete to watch as we move through the outdoor season. Savannah Roark was 15th in 32:49 and Sophia Jacobs-Townsley (33:43) and Ellie Lawler (34:16) also competed in the event

There she goes again!



Vestri moved to 16th all-time in NCAA history last night in the women's 10k at Stanford!!



Details: https://t.co/qZ7V800etD pic.twitter.com/xScNoDePjn — Syracuse XC/Track (@CuseXCTF) April 1, 2023

Noah Carey turned in the top men’s performance with a 13:38 in the men’s 5k. Nathan Henderson (13:48) and Karl Winter (14:05) competed in the 5k while Paul O’Donnell (28:42), Assaf Harrari (28:55), Alex Comerford (28:58) and Nathan Lawler (28:58) gave the Orange four runners under 29 minutes in the 10k.

In Texas, Syracuse competed in the Texas Relays and Bobcat Invitational at Texas State. Shaleah Colaire placed 4th in the 100m hurdles (13.65) at Texas and 400m hurdles at Texas State (1;01).

Also at the Bobcat Invitational, Xayvion Perkins took 2nd in the men’s 400m hurdles in a time of 51.87 while Trei Thorogood was 2nd in the 200m men’s dash with his PR of 20.69, which is just behind Mike Morris’ school record of 20.52,

Syracuse heads to Providence College next weekend for the Ocean State Invitational.