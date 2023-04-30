Syracuse football: Justin Lamson reported to be entering transfer portal

The weekend started well for the Syracuse Orange football program with two players selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.

Unfortunately the good vibes won’t last as we just learned that backup quarterback Justin Lamson is entering the transfer portal.

Sources: Syracuse QB Justin Lamson intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 30, 2023

Lamson who was the starter in last week’s spring game had returned from a torn ACL suffered in 2022. We had suspected that Syracuse might lose another quarterback at some point but it appears that Lamson is not going to wait to battle Garrett Shrader and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson for the job this summer.

The deadline to enter the portal was today and while players can return after entering, the timing would indicate that Lamson has likely been in contact with schools and has an exit strategy.

If he does in fact leave, Syracuse would have Luke MacPhail as the 3rd string option this Fall. We’ll see if the Orange land someone in the portal themselves but it’s going to be an interesting summer.