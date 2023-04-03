Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Time for VAR in lacrosse?

The Syracuse Orange might have had a “quiet” week but that doesn’t mean there isn’t something to talk about...

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

The Men’s Lacrosse team had a very bad not so very good weekend. Ugh.

How a rough call basically turned the game agains the Orange.

Women’s Lacrosse is a steamroller. True No.1

Jim Boeheim? A Disloyal Idiot?

Benny Williams and Chris Bell are back! What does this mean for the Orange?

What’s going on with Jesse Edwards?

There’s a new name on the Syracuse bench!

Women’s basketball offseason roster movement is happening

Miles Robinson is back with the USMNT!

We talk about the other football!

