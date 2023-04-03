Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Time for VAR in lacrosse?

The Syracuse Orange might have had a “quiet” week but that doesn’t mean there isn’t something to talk about...
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- The Men’s Lacrosse team had a very bad not so very good weekend. Ugh.
- How a rough call basically turned the game agains the Orange.
- Women’s Lacrosse is a steamroller. True No.1
- Jim Boeheim? A Disloyal Idiot?
- Benny Williams and Chris Bell are back! What does this mean for the Orange?
- What’s going on with Jesse Edwards?
- There’s a new name on the Syracuse bench!
- Women’s basketball offseason roster movement is happening
- Miles Robinson is back with the USMNT!
- We talk about the other football!
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.
