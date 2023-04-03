 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Time for VAR in lacrosse?

We demand VAR!

By Andrew Pregler
The Syracuse Orange might have had a “quiet” week but that doesn’t mean there isn’t something to talk about...

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • The Men’s Lacrosse team had a very bad not so very good weekend. Ugh.
  • How a rough call basically turned the game agains the Orange.
  • Women’s Lacrosse is a steamroller. True No.1
  • Jim Boeheim? A Disloyal Idiot?
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL
  • Benny Williams and Chris Bell are back! What does this mean for the Orange?
  • What’s going on with Jesse Edwards?
  • There’s a new name on the Syracuse bench!
  • Women’s basketball offseason roster movement is happening
  • Miles Robinson is back with the USMNT!
  • We talk about the other football!
