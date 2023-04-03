Syracuse women’s basketball: Dyaisha Fair named All-America Honorable Mention

Syracuse Orange standout Dyaisha Fair was recognized as an All-America team honorable mention candidate by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. The WBCA honors the 10 best women’s basketball in NCAA Division I.

Fair averaged 19.9 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, 4.2 assists per game, and 2.4 steals per game in her first season with the Orange. In the ACC, she ranked first in the ACC in steals per game and second in points per game as the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team finished 20-13 overall and 9-9 in conference play. The Orange advanced to the Round of 16 in this year’s Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

Fair finished with nods on the All-ACC first team and the ACC All-Defensive Team while getting significant consideration for multiple national awards.

Fair recently announced that she will returning for a second season with the Orange and her fifth (and final) season in her collegiate career.