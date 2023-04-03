Syracuse women’s basketball: guard Teisha Hyman enters transfer portal

The offseason roster turnover for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team continues following the departure of guard Nyah Wilson to the transfer portal and starting forward Dariauna Lewis’ graduation.

Teisha Hyman, who’s been a member of the program since the 2019-2020 season, announced that she will be entering this year’s transfer portal in a Friday Instagram post. Hyman averaged 10.4 points per game, 4.0 rebounds per game, 3.2 assists per game, and 1.9 steals per game across 31 games this season.

Hyman’s role shifted throughout this season, starting in 22 games this year after a promising 2021-2022 campaign which saw her in All-ACC consideration. She surprised on the road with a 27-point performance against Louisville on Dec. 29, then never scored more than 15 points in the final 18 games of the Orange’s season. This included a zero-point, seven-turnover dud against then-#6 NC State on New Year’s Day.

Towards the second half of the season, she was regulated to a smaller role given her shooting inefficiencies and turnover struggles coupled with the growth of Georgia Woolley. In Syracuse’s last few games, she did emerge as a spark plug off the bench with averages of 10.4 points per game, 3.4 assists per game, and 2.6 steals per game in the Orange’s last five games of the season, three of which were in the 2023 Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

Hyman thanked all the coaches she’s had during her four-year career with the Orange, and expressed gratitude toward the SU community in the announcement:

“As my time here at Syracuse has come to an end, my journey has been bittersweet. The love from the community has made my time here special,” Hyman said in the post.

Hyman has definitely had an up-and-down but productive career during her time with the Orange. She averaged 21 minutes per game during her rookie season in 2019-2020 before taking a medical redshirt year in 2021 following an ACL tear, returning in 2022 career-highs in minutes per game (33.6), points per game (16.2), rebounds per game (6.1), assists per game (3.9), and steals per game (2.5). While Hyman fell out of favor towards the end of this season in Felisha Legette-Jack’s rotation, her defensive fit next to the Fair-Woolley combo plus her spark-plug ability as a scorer will definitely be missed.

Regardless, it’s been a incredible run, and we wish Teisha all the best as she continues her career moving forward.