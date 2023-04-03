TNIAAM reacts: talking Syracuse men’s basketball transfers and Spallina’s goals

Sorry for the delay in last week’s survey results Syracuse Orange fans. but here is what you told us.

News that Joe Girard would be entering the transfer portal wasn’t a surprise to most of you. How many of you would have expected he’d be talking with Mike Hopkins and Washington though?

We asked this one before news broke that Benny Williams and Chris Bell would be returning next season. As we wait on word on Jesse Edwards and Judah Mintz, we won’t have a good idea which group was right on this one.

The first week of spring practice didn’t sound impressive for any of the Orange quarterbacks looking to impress while Garrett Shrader recovers from surgery. So I’m a bit surprised by the gap between Carlos Del-Rio Wilson and Justin Lamson here.

Syracuse hasn’t had a good lacrosse season but Joey Spallina has lived up to expectations. The freshman has 28 goals (typing this during the ND game) and many of you expect that he’ll fill the net at a solid clip the rest of the way.

