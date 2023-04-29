 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Syracuse football: undrafted free agent singings tracker

We’ve got the camp invites and will update as needed

NCAA Football: Syracuse at Connecticut David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded, and several former Syracuse Orange players have agreed to undrafted free agent deals as they pursue their professional aspirations.

Andre Szmyt- Chicago Bears

Mikel Jones- Los Angeles Chargers

Sean Tucker- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Waiting on notification of expected deals for:

Aaron Bolinsky

DeVaughn Cooper

Chris Elmore

