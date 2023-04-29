Syracuse football: undrafted free agent singings tracker

The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded, and several former Syracuse Orange players have agreed to undrafted free agent deals as they pursue their professional aspirations.
Andre Szmyt- Chicago Bears
The #Bears are set to sign Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt as an undrafted free agent, a source tells @on3sports— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 29, 2023
Mikel Jones- Los Angeles Chargers
Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones has inked an UDFA deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, per his agent.— emily leiker (@emleiker) April 29, 2023
Sean Tucker- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
UDFA Sean Tucker is signing with the #Buccaneers, per his agency.— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) April 29, 2023
Waiting on notification of expected deals for:
Aaron Bolinsky
DeVaughn Cooper
Chris Elmore
