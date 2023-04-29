TNIAAM reacts: Maybe we’re the jinx here

Well Syracuse Orange fans, we’ve done it again. We have good intentions when we ask these survey questions. Trust us we do, but the time the results come it, it doesn’t look that way.

Anyway, we had questions about the lack of promotion of the Syracuse football spring game and that lack of buzz was certainly apparent based on these results.

The Orange women’s lacrosse team was rolling until last week’s 4th quarter against Boston College. Many of you thought they would bounce back at the ACC Tournament, but yesterday Syracuse was dominated by UNC. Can they get back on track next week in the NCAA Tournament?

Adrian Autry has made a bunch of recent offers to high school players. The Orange are still linked to transfer portal centers. Will we get some news over the weekend? Many of you seem to think so and we’ll be watching.