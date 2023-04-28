Syracuse football: who’s up next for NFL Draft prospects

As the Syracuse Orange wait to see which players are selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, we turn our attention to the future.

While this year projects to be one of the better ones in recent history for Orange alums, how many future pros will take the field for Syracuse next fall? Let’s take a look.

If I had to put money on one player, it would be Oronde Gadsden II. The 6’5 WR/TE showed last year that he can make plays with the ball in his hands. His versatility will be attractive to NFL teams as teams look for mismatches that someone with Gadsden’s size can create.

Next on my list would be two of the leaders of The Mob: Marlowe Wax and Caleb Okechukwu. Wax isn’t the biggest linebacker but I think he’s got the ability to appeal to teams with his versatility and athleticism. If Okechukwu can improve on the 7 sacks he had in 2022, he should be a late-round prospect.

Are there other future draft picks on the Orange roster? In the last two drafts, a total of 19 quarterbacks were taken so it’s tough to see any of the Syracuse quarterbacks on draft radars right now. The other skill position players on offense are young and unproven at this point.

On defense, I think the secondary would be the players to watch. Syracuse has built a recent reputation on developing talent there, but will the new coaches continue the trend? Isaiah Johnson will likely take over at one of the corner spots and the 6’3” defender has a chance to impress scouts if he can hold up in man coverage. Both Alijah Clark and Jaeden Gould will be players to watch this Fall. Can they show the ability to come up and play the run as well as cover the middle of the field?

Finally it’s not a position that is considered until the late rounds, but punter Jack Stonehouse has the family pedigree working for him if he can take advantage of the Dome and be the next representative of #PunterU to play on Sundays.

Which Syracuse players do you think can make the scouts take notice?