Syracuse men’s basketball: five new offers extended after first AAU weekend

With the first AAU weekend of the season in the books, the Syracuse Orange coaching staff has been busy.

Five new offers were extended this past week: 2024 guard Mikey Lewis, 2024 center Patrick Ngongba, 2024 forward Caleb Williams, 2025 forward Cam Ward, and 2025 guard Darryn Peterson.

Mikey Lewis, a 6-foot-3 guard out of Accelerated Schools (CO), received an offer from Syracuse on Monday. After the first session in Atlanta this past weekend, Lewis is leading the EYBL with 25.3 points per game. He added 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in just over 30 minutes per game.

According to 247Sports, Lewis holds offers from Arizona state, Colorado State, Illinois, Montana, Providence, Sacramento State, San Fransisco, San Jose State, Syracuse and Washington State.

Rivals — who lists Lewis as four-star and the No. 69 player in the class — ranks him the highest among the four recruiting sites. ESPN also ranks Lewis as a four-star, while On3 and 247Sports has him as a three-star prospect.

Patrick Ngongba, a 6-foot-10 center out of Paul VI Catholic (VA), had a great first weekend on the EYBL circuit. Ngongba was the top rebounder at the first session, averaging 9.3 per game. He added 11.8 points per game as well.

Ngongba runs with Team Takeover — a program that new SU assistant Brenden Straughn has deep connections with. This is something to monitor moving forward as that SU-TTO pipeline continues to come up.

On3 lists Ngongba as the No. 8 center and 71st-best player in the 2024 class. He holds offers from Kansas State, George Mason, Georgetown, Howard, Iowa, North Texas, Radford and Syracuse, according to 247Sports.

He’s taken one official visit, which was to Kansas State back in October 2022.

Caleb Williams, a class of 2024 forward out of Washington (D.C.), received an offer from Syracuse on Thursday.

In the first EYBL session, Williams averaged 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds for Team Takeover. (Again, the Brenden Straughn connection)

ESPN ranks Williams as a four-star prospect, while On3 and 247Sports lists him as a three-star. He attends Sidwell Friends High School (DC).

He’s taken three official visits: Indiana, Michigan and Villanova.

Darryn Peterson, one of the top players in the 2025 class, received an offer from Syracuse on Wednesday.

Peterson is a consensus top 10 player in the class. Rivals is highest on his talents with a No. 4 overall ranking. On3 ranks him the lowest at No. 8.

On3 calls Peterson a smooth player with the ball in his hands — both in transition and the half court. He has great size and length, and has no trouble getting into the lane and finishing at the rim. He’s an elite athlete, can create his own shot and score among the best in the ‘25 class. His jump shot needs to continue to improve as he’s streaky from behind-the-arc, per On3’s scouting report.

It’s very early in his recruitment, and it’ll be interesting to see how involved Syracuse stays throughout the process.

Another offer was announced last night. Syracuse has offered 2025 wing Cam Ward out of Maryland. He’s rated a four-star prospect by On3 and 247 and holds offers from several schools including Georgetown, Illinois, and Maryland.

'25 4⭐️Cam Ward (@camabucket) has received an offer from Syracuse. The 6'6 W from Largo (MD) is running with Team Durant (@teamdurant_AAU) on the Nike EYBL Circuit. Ward holds offers from George Mason, West Virginia, Georgetown and Maryland. pic.twitter.com/uU86gVo1VZ — Dino Siervo (@dswervo305) April 28, 2023

The second EYBL session is this weekend in Phoenix. The second Adidas Chapter is this weekend in Texas. We’ll be following along to hear if the Orange are extending more offers or focusing on these players.