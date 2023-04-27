Syracuse football: DL Jatius Geer enters the transfer portal

Syracuse Orange starting defensive lineman Jatius Geer has entered the transfer portal, per the 247Sports Transfer Portal Twitter account. Geer hasn’t made an announcement on his social media pages.

Syracuse edge Jatius Geer (@Jatius1) has entered the transfer portal. Geer had 33 tackles, 6.5 TFLs and 3.5 sacks last season. https://t.co/G7Pesrn6VV — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) April 26, 2023

Geer stepped into a starting role last season after Syracuse’s mass exodus on the defensive line due to graduating seniors. He racked up 33 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks in his second freshman season. Geer was one of eight defensive players to play in all 13 games last season.

With all of the turnover on defense, Geer was expected to be one of the stabilizing pieces of the defensive line who provided some consistency as Syracuse transitioned to the 2023 season. Fortunately, Syracuse have options to replace Geer at defensive end, with the first one possibly being Braylen Ingraham. The Alabama transfer has been playing on the edge of the defensive line in spring practice instead at defensive tackle where some fans expected him to be. Other defensive end options include Chase Simmons, Kevin Jobity, Denis Jaquez and Francois Nolton.

Geer becomes the second Syracuse player to enter the transfer portal in this window after spring practices end. He joins quarterback JaCobian Morgan in the portal. Players have until this Sunday to enter their name into this second transfer portal window.