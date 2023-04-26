Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Seven earn All-ACC honors

With the regular season complete, the ACC revealed its 2023 All-ACC Women’s Lacrosse Teams on Tuesday based on the voting of the league’s 10 head coaches. The results produced a first team, second team, and all-freshman team.

A total of seven members of the Syracuse Orange earned recognition, with three players making All-ACC First Team, three making All-ACC Second Team, and one making the ACC All-Freshman Team.

Meaghan Tyrrell, Delaney Sweitzer, and Emma Ward led the way with their first-team selections for the Orange. Meg Carney, Sierra Cockerille, and Emma Tyrrell earned second-team recognition. Coco Vandiver was named to the all-freshman team.

The six players on the two All-ACC teams for Syracuse tied them with Boston College and Notre Dame for the most of any school. BC led the way with five selections to the first team, while SU and ND had three first-teamers each. North Carolina followed with five overall players on the two teams, and Virginia had four.

Meaghan earned All-ACC First Team for the third consecutive year, while Carney earned All-ACC honors of any kind for the third time in her career. Sierra and Emma Tyrrell were named All-ACC for the second time, and Delaney and Emma Ward garnered this recognition for the first time.

As for Coco Vandiver, it’s great to see her get the all-freshman honors. Coco has started every game on defense as a freshman this year, including making a very difficult positional change in the aftermath of Bianca Chevarie’s injury at midseason.

The Orange will be kicking off postseason play in the ACC Tournament later on today as they meet the No. 7 seed Virginia Tech Hokies in the quarterfinals. The tournament is taking place down in Charlotte, NC, and opening draw is set for approximately 4 PM on the ACC Network.