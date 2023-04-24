Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Spring Game Recap

The Syracuse Orange Spring Game happened! The basketball team got a transfer!
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- We discuss the football Spring Game... if you can call it that.
- QBs, o-line, d-line... which unit had the “best” spring?
- Why linebacker is suddenly a concern for the Orange.
- Meet our new punt-god
- Running down Syracuse’s schedule.
- We talk about the Spring Game’s function and if there’s anything that can be done to make the event better.
- Chance Westry is coming to ‘Cuse! Former class of 2023 target transfers into Syracuse via Auburn.
- Is “the Syracuse recruit” changing under Red? Is his recruiting strategy showing a shifting of a Syracuse strategy?
- Crootin’ Roundup!
- Bad lax weekend.
