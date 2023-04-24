Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Spring Game Recap

The Syracuse Orange Spring Game happened! The basketball team got a transfer!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

We discuss the football Spring Game... if you can call it that.

QBs, o-line, d-line... which unit had the “best” spring?

Why linebacker is suddenly a concern for the Orange.

Meet our new punt-god

Running down Syracuse’s schedule.

We talk about the Spring Game’s function and if there’s anything that can be done to make the event better.

Chance Westry is coming to ‘Cuse! Former class of 2023 target transfers into Syracuse via Auburn.

Is “the Syracuse recruit” changing under Red? Is his recruiting strategy showing a shifting of a Syracuse strategy?

Crootin’ Roundup!

Bad lax weekend.

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.