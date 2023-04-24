 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Disloyal Idiots Podcast: Spring Game Recap

We turn our focus on the field for a week!

By Andrew Pregler
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Florida State v Syracuse Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

The Syracuse Orange Spring Game happened! The basketball team got a transfer!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • We discuss the football Spring Game... if you can call it that.
  • QBs, o-line, d-line... which unit had the “best” spring?
  • Why linebacker is suddenly a concern for the Orange.
  • Meet our new punt-god
  • Running down Syracuse’s schedule.
  • We talk about the Spring Game’s function and if there’s anything that can be done to make the event better.
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL
  • Chance Westry is coming to ‘Cuse! Former class of 2023 target transfers into Syracuse via Auburn.
  • Is “the Syracuse recruit” changing under Red? Is his recruiting strategy showing a shifting of a Syracuse strategy?
  • Crootin’ Roundup!
  • Bad lax weekend.
  • Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Disloyal Idiots:

You Missed It! Recent Disloyal Idiots episodes:

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...