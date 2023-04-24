Syracuse Olympic sports: update for April 24th

We are starting to head into the final month for most of the Syracuse Orange Olympic sports so let’s get to this week’s recap...

Rowing

The #8 Syracuse women were second in the Pocock Cup standing at the Lake Wheeler Invitational behind Duke. The V8 boat won their competition beating Penn and Duke in the process. Syracuse will be at the Eastern Sprints next weekend for their final tune-up before the ACC Championships.

The men had this and will be facing Dartmouth, Boston University and Georgetown next weekend.

Softball

The Orange softball team split against Binghamton and then swept three from Lafayette. Syracuse is now 18-22-1 on the year, 4-12-1 in the ACC.

The Orange play Cornell and Virginia this week with Saturday’s game highlighted by the retirement of Jenna Caira’s jersey. The pitcher who led the Orange to the NCAA Tournament will be the 1st softball player to be honored.

Save that ️ date! @CuseSB great Jenna Caira will have her #29 jersey retired on April 29th.



More Info: https://t.co/VAm1L061Ew pic.twitter.com/uB8xRZSNE2 — 'Cuse Promos (@CusePromos) April 11, 2023

Tennis

Syracuse was knocked out of the ACC Championships in the first round. The Orange dropped a 4-0 decision against Georgia Tech.

We know wait and see if any Orange players are selected for next month’s NCAA singles or doubles bracket.

Track and Field

Syracuse split their team between Albany and Wake Forest. The Orange had wins in Albany from Catriona McKeown (400m), Caroline Kirby (1500m), Bethany Steiner (3000m steeple), Trei Thorogood (200m), and Alex Herbst (1500m).

At Wake Forest, Alexander Segarra was 4th in the 800m, Paul O’Donnell was 7th in the 5000m, Nathan Henderson took 8th in the 1500m and Savannah Roark was 9th in the 5000m.

Right now seven Syracuse athletes are in the top 5 in the ACC: Amanda Vestri (1st) and Savannah Roark (3rd) in 10k, Jaheem Hayles (2nd) in 110m hurdles, Kevin Robertson (2nd) in 3000m steeplechase, Noah Carey (4th) and Paul O’Donnell (5th) in 5000m, Thorogood (5th) in the 200m, and O’Donnell (5th) in the 10000m.