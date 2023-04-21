Syracuse lacrosse: Four named Tewaaraton Award nominees

On Thursday, the Tewaaraton Foundation announced their 25 men’s and women’s nominees for the 2023 Tewaaraton Award, a list from which the five eventual finalists will be selected.

The Syracuse Orange were represented on both lists with three members of the women’s team and one member of the men’s team.

For the women, Meaghan Tyrrell, Delaney Sweitzer, and Emma Ward are the three ‘Cuse nominees.

Tyrrell, who just became the all-time leading point scorer in Syracuse history last night, ranks second in the country this season with 89 points and third in the country in points per game (5.56). Sweitzer is tied for second in the country in save percentage at .532, and Ward ranks second in the country in assists (50) and assists per game (3.13).

SU’s three nominees are the second-most of any individual school after Northwestern with four.

For the men, Will Mark was the lone nominee.

The senior transfer has had a remarkable first season in Orange, and the nominating committee has taken notice. Mark currently ranks fifth in the country with his .569 save percentage, fourth in total saves (182), and tied for seventh in saves per game (14.00).

The five men’s and women’s finalists for the Tewaaraton will be selected from these lists and announced on May 11. The Tewaaraton Award ceremony will taken place on June 1 in Washington DC.