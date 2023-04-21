TNIAAM reacts: you don’t feel great about Syracuse’s NIL situation

The big talk around Syracuse Orange sports seems to focus on men’s basketball, NIL and the transfer portal. Here’s what you told us in this week’s TNIAAM survey.

It seems most of you had a rational reaction in response to Jesse Edwards’ transfer to West Virginia.

There is warranted concern over Syracuse’s NIL efforts. Some of it stems from Adam Weitsman’s announcement, but more of it should be based on recent comments from one of the collectives.

95% of you were confident that Syracuse would finish the regular season undefeated, but BC had other ideas last night. We think the Orange will get another shot at them this spring.

b

The Syracuse men have a huge opportunity on the road tomorrow and there’s a good amount of confidence in Gary Gait’s squad. We’ll see if the Orange can get a boost to their NCAA resume.