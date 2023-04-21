Syracuse football: what to watch for in the spring game

The Syracuse Orange spring game is tonight and if you’re going to be in the Dome or streaming the scrimmage you are probably a die-hard Orange football fan.

With anticipation of our first glimpse of the 2023 Syracuse squad approaching, here are some players we’re keeping an eye on tonight.

Which offensive player are you watching for?

Kevin: Ike Daniels. LeQuint Allen and Juwaun Price look like the top two running backs but can the freshman Daniels carve out a role in the offense or on special teams? I don’t think we’ll see a lot of Allen so this could be a chance for Daniels to open some eyes.

Mike: David Clement. The freshman tight end has worked with the receivers a bit in camp. If there’s one player from the TE room to factor into the passing game (something we’ve all been begging SU to do for years), chances are it’ll be him.

Christian: Isaiah Jones. The first three games of the season looked very promising for Jones last year. Unfortunately, the arm injury that he suffered at the end of the Purdue game ended his season. Syracuse needs another weapon in the passing game to take some attention away from Oronde Gadsden and Jones is set up to be one of the options on the outside to do just that.

Which defensive player are you watching for?

Kevin: Braylen Ingraham. The Alabama transfer didn’t see a lot of time for the Crimson Tide but can he find a home at DE in the 3-3-5. If he can be a run-stopper it allows the younger ends the ability to come in to rush the passer instead of having to try and hold up against a run-heavy attack.

Mike: Jeremiah Wilson. From going to every open practice, I can confidently say that Jerry had by far the biggest jump out of any returning player. He won most 50/50s, took the ball away on several great reads, and is just as vocal on the sidelines as he is on the field. Hopefully he gives the Dome crowd a preview of what’s to come.

Christian: Kadin Bailey. We unfortunately saw last season that linebacker depth will be tested given the fast, high-flying nature of the defense. Don’t expect that to change with Rocky Long at the helm. That means Syracuse needs options past its ones, and Bailey showed promising signs of talent at the Pinstripe Bowl.

Which special teams player are you watching for?

Kevin: Jack Stonehouse. With the Orange deciding to add a third scholarship punter after last season’s debacle, the pressure is on Stonehouse to solidify the position.

Mike: Ian Hawkins. The former walk-on did not play last season after being SU’s primary punter in 2021, but he’s put in some extra work since then, staying well beyond the official end of some practices this spring.

Christian: Brady Denaburg. Someone needs to replace Andre Szmyt and Denaburg took kickoffs last season. It seems logical that he’ll be the first option to take field goals as well.

Which players will you be watching for?