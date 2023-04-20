Syracuse football: Former walk-on Elijah Wright competing for fullback job

After veteran Chris Elmore departed the Syracuse Orange, it seemed like the football program would move on from the fullback position entirely. Wes Hoeh had little luck trying to take Rhino’s spot later in the 2022 season, and there was no true replacement to be found on the spring roster... or so it seemed.

During an earlier interview with Kalan Ellis, he dropped the nugget that DL Elijah Wright, a former walk-on, was doing well adjusting to the FB position. Coach Babers then confirmed that Wright is indeed in consideration for the job:

“He’s a big strong guy. He’s been doing some very impressive things off the football field in the weight room and our conditioning... we want to give him an opportunity to try to pop the starting lineup because we think he’s been buried a little bit in the position that he’s at. So we decided to move him and see if we could get him on the field.”

That revelation is a bit of a surprise as the media have seen very little, if any, FB usage in the open practice sessions. But it’s always good news to hear that a local product is getting an opportunity for SU.

Wright played both sides of the line for Solvay High School before walking-on in 2020. Off the football field, he’s a Sport Management major in Falk College. Babers pointed out that this wouldn’t be the first time one of his walk-ons has worked themselves into a large role with the team.

“One thing that we’ve always given is our walk-ons an opportunity to get scholarships when they show the right stuff, and we’ve had quite a few that’s been able to do it. I think he’s got an opportunity to do the exact same thing.”

We’ll see if Wright makes an appearance in Friday’s spring game, but regardless, his name and #96 is one that Syracuse fans should keep an eye on ahead of the 2023 season.