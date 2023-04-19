Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Meaghan Tyrrell is on the verge of Orange history

In the midst of the chaos of a top 5 ACC battle between the Syracuse Orange and the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, Meaghan Tyrrell found herself in a familiar spot at the center of the action. That’s what happens when you’re the leader of one of the best offenses and one of the best individual players in the entire country.

This time, however, was a little different as there was something brewing beneath the surface of this game that was quite significant in its historical relevance. It wasn’t likely on the minds of Meaghan or any of her teammates and coaches in the moment, but it’s something that anyone who follows Syracuse women’s lacrosse is very much aware of.

With her six points today, @MeaghannTyrrell moves into sole possession of second place on Syracuse’s all-time points list. Congratulations Meaghan‼️ pic.twitter.com/UCAfIBt1HS — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) April 15, 2023

So, when Meaghan assisted to Natalie Smith for a rocket of a goal late in the third quarter that put the Orange up, 11-9, heading into the fourth, it was a natural move for the ESPNU broadcast to bring up that Meaghan had just tied her head coach and Syracuse legend Kayla Treanor for second on the all-time SU scoring list at 393 points.

Later in the fourth, with six minutes to play in a now tie game and coming off a massive Delaney Sweitzer save on the other end, Meaghan did something she’s done dozens of times before in a Syracuse uniform.

She took the ball in her cross and made a play when her team needed her to. She dodged around multiple defenders from up top and scored a goal that demonstrated her incredible skill, tenacity, patience, and intelligence. Oh, and also her flair for making clutch plays.

That spectacular effort was, appropriately, the goal that sent her past Kayla and into sole possession of second place on the scoring list, now just two points away from Katie Rowan’s Syracuse record of 396 career points.

That name and number will be on the minds of people tuning in to watch the Orange play host to the No. 5 Boston College Eagles on Thursday night at 7 PM on the ACC Network. For Meaghan and her teammates, it will be the furthest thing from their minds as they prepare for a matchup to decide the regular season ACC Champion.

While the team has bigger goals in mind, the significance of what Meaghan is doing is undeniable. She’s just three points away from topping a list that includes some of the greatest to ever play the game, and certainly to wear an Orange uniform.

Katie’s school record has remained untouched for nearly 15 years, including by the greatness of Kayla and the likes of Alyssa Murray, Emily Hawryschuk, Christina Dove, and Michelle Tumolo, among other greats. When all is said and done, Meaghan has a chance to not just top them all, but to blow past them and set a new school record that’ll stand for a long time.

Before she can do that, she’s got to pass Katie first. Meaghan may be focused on Boston College right now, but one day she’ll be able to look back at what she’s on the verge of doing and have her mind blown by what she’s accomplished.