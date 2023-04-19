Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Delaney Sweitzer earns multiple weekly awards

Syracuse Orange goalie Delaney Sweitzer is really good at lacrosse.

Like, big-time difference-maker good.

And the people who hand out weekly awards have been noticing.

Delaney earned recognition on both a conference and national level this week for her incredible, game-saving performance in ‘Cuse’s 14-12 win over North Carolina on Saturday. For starters, she was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week for the fifth time this season. The award has only been given out 10 times so far, and Delaney’s won half of them by herself.

She also picked up national recognition by being named the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Player of the Week. It was her first time receiving that national honor.

She was absolutely phenomenal against the Tar Heels, playing possibly her best game yet as she tied career highs with 15 saves and six ground balls. She also caused two turnovers. She was as good as ever on free positions, making three of her saves on those attempts.

With the game tied at 11 and just over 6 minutes to go in the game, she made an incredible save as UNC freshman Caroline Godine curled around the crease from X and got a wide-open attempt that Delaney stuffed to prevent Carolina from taking a late lead. A few minutes later, with the Orange holding a 13-12 lead, she deflected a shot and scooped up the ground ball to preserve the lead and regain possession that SU would never give up.

Delaney has now had six games this season where she’s finished with double-digit saves. She’s leading the country in save percentage (.549), ranks second in ground balls per game (3.73) and sixth in goals-against average (8.24).

Delaney and the Orange will be back in action tomorrow, Thursday, April 20, to close out the regular season with a home game against the No. 5 Boston College Eagles at the SU Soccer Stadium at 7 PM on the ACC Network.