Syracuse football: Orange rank 34th in early ESPN FPI rankings

The Syracuse Orange head into the final days of spring practice and we start to ramp up the discussion of the 2023 season.

ESPN’s first Football Power Index rankings for 2023 were released this week and Syracuse slots in at 34th. The Orange are ranked between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The full ACC breakdown is like this:

Clemson (8), Florida State (14), North Carolina (25), Miami (29), Syracuse, Pitt (35), NC State (36), Louisville (46), Wake Forest (47), Duke (53), Virginia Tech (63), Georgia Tech (65), Virginia (72) and Boston College (74).

The other 2023 Syracuse opponents rank as follows: Purdue (50), Army (102) and Western Michigan (120).

FPI projects the Orange to have 7.5 wins with a 91% chance of reaching of 6 wins and a 2% chance of winning the ACC.

What do you think the Orange will do next season?