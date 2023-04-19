Syracuse Reacts: Let’s talk lacrosse and NIL

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country.

As we prepare this week’s survey, we are fully aware that some sort of news will drop before you get to share your responses. That’s ok, we keep pushing forward.

Now that Jesse Edwards has entered the portal, found a new home, and sent some strays in the direction of Syracuse Athletics, how do you feel about the 5-day saga?

A lot of Syracuse fans online had a multitude of NIL opinions. We want to know what you think about the Orange’s ability to compete.

It’s a huge week for Syracuse Lacrosse. Will the women wrap up an unbeaten regular season? Can the men play their way into the NCAA Tournament?