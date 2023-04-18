Syracuse football: QB JaCobian Morgan enters transfer portal

As the Syracuse Orange spring football practice winds down, the college football transfer portal is heating back up.

Backup quarterback JaCobian Morgan has officially placed his name in the portal, which isn’t a surprise as he was not listed on the spring roster. Morgan had fallen to 4th or 5th on the depth chart and this move should allow him to find a better situation.

Syracuse QB JaCobian Morgan has entered the transfer portal, per @mzenitz https://t.co/pqiWZbuHQI pic.twitter.com/FvSH2A4pjM — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) April 17, 2023

Morgan played in four games in his Syracuse career- three during the 2020 season. His first action was against Wake Forest where he went 7-7 passing. He started the next two weeks (losses to Boston College and Louisville) and finished with two touchdown passes and two interceptions for the season and his career. Morgan should have three seasons of eligibility at his next destination.

While we wait to hear official word on other players who were off the spring roster, Morgan’s departure leaves the Orange with another open scholarship and with the concerns on the offensive line, we hope that’s a spot where Dino Babers is focusing his effort. Syracuse should probably look to find players from top 25 teams that are in the portal because they weren’t 1st string at their previous school.

Right now I think Syracuse could also benefit from another offensive play-maker. We’ll see how the Orange look on Friday but right now it seems the roster could always benefit from having more players who can serve as a home-run threat when they touch the ball.