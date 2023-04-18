Boeheim’s Army will host TBT Regional in Syracuse in July

Last week we told you about some Syracuse Orange alumni basketball action being added to the summer. Yesterday we learned that Boeheim’s Army will return to Syracuse in July.

The 2021 TBT Champions will once again host the Syracuse Regional of the 64-team winner take all event. The action will take place July 24-28 in a new venue, the Upstate Medical University War Memorial Arena downtown.

One of the teams which will join Boeheim’s Army in Syracuse will be the defending champions Blue Collar U out of Buffalo.

“We are excited to feature our last two TBT champions at the Syracuse Regional this year,” said TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar. “Both Syracuse and Buffalo always bring elite teams and I’m sure the other six teams in the region will be just as eager. We’re looking forward to presenting this in partnership with War Memorial and Visit Syracuse.”

Kevin and Shawn Belbey return as general managers and we’ll look forward to roster announcements as well as the rest of the regional field in the next few weeks.

Got any new players you hope to see join the Army this year?