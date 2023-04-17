 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Syracuse football: Sean Tucker to hold Pro Day on April 24

The Draft-bound RB had been dealing with an undisclosed injury.

By Michael Ostrowski
/ new
Wagner v Syracuse Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

During the Syracuse Orange's Pro Day, scouts from all 32 NFL teams came to the Ensley Center to watch this year’s Orange Draft prospects. One person who was noticeably not in uniform for the workout was RB Sean Tucker, who had also previously sat out the NFL Combine drills with an apparent medical issue. Now, it seems that issue has been resolved.

We don’t yet have the details of what Tucker will be doing next week, but it’s a positive sign that he’ll at least get some kind of workout in before the NFL Draft. He’s coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons and, under the right circumstances, could easily work his way into a rotation this fall.

The latest mock draft from the Athletic has Tucker as a 6th round pick, and most other mocks also consider him to be a Day 3 selection. Outside of any private workouts he holds with individual teams, this is likely his last chance to raise that stock.

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...