Syracuse football: Sean Tucker to hold Pro Day on April 24

During the Syracuse Orange's Pro Day, scouts from all 32 NFL teams came to the Ensley Center to watch this year’s Orange Draft prospects. One person who was noticeably not in uniform for the workout was RB Sean Tucker, who had also previously sat out the NFL Combine drills with an apparent medical issue. Now, it seems that issue has been resolved.

Syracuse RB Sean Tucker, considered to be a mid-round pick who was not medically cleared to participate in the combine, received medical clearance during last week’s combine medical re-check and will have his Pro Day on Monday, April 24 at Syracuse. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2023

We don’t yet have the details of what Tucker will be doing next week, but it’s a positive sign that he’ll at least get some kind of workout in before the NFL Draft. He’s coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons and, under the right circumstances, could easily work his way into a rotation this fall.

The latest mock draft from the Athletic has Tucker as a 6th round pick, and most other mocks also consider him to be a Day 3 selection. Outside of any private workouts he holds with individual teams, this is likely his last chance to raise that stock.