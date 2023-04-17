 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Disloyal Idiots Podcast: The Syracuse Orange in the transfer portal of madness

Things are going not great!

By Andrew Pregler
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 04 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Syracuse Orange have entered transfer portal of madness is open!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • Syracuse is a mess. NIL is a mess at Syracuse. Are these things related? Who’s to say...
  • Does Syracuse want to be Boston College?
  • We have a really drawn out discussion about fundamental issues around Syracuse Athletics.
  • Will SU miss Adam Weitsman?
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL
  • Andy’s brain breaks live on stream!
  • Let’s talk about Syracuse Football spring ball!
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.

