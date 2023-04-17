Disloyal Idiots Podcast: The Syracuse Orange in the transfer portal of madness

The Syracuse Orange have entered transfer portal of madness is open!
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- Syracuse is a mess. NIL is a mess at Syracuse. Are these things related? Who’s to say...
- Does Syracuse want to be Boston College?
- We have a really drawn out discussion about fundamental issues around Syracuse Athletics.
- Will SU miss Adam Weitsman?
- Andy’s brain breaks live on stream!
- Let’s talk about Syracuse Football spring ball!
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.
