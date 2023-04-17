Syracuse olympic sports round-up for April 16th

Was the weather the only thing hot this weekend or were the Syracuse Orange Olympic sports on fire as well? Let’s get to the recap and find out...

Rowing

The #8 Syracuse women were off this week and next weekend they will compete at the Lake Wheeler Invitational.

The men brought home the Goes Trophy by defeating Cornell and Navy. Syracuse will have next weekend off before facing Dartmouth, Boston University and Georgetown.

The hardware stays home!



For the first time in program history, Syracuse wins the Goes Trophy and Stagg Trophy for the third-consecutive time.



Great competition and conditions today in Ithaca. pic.twitter.com/DbiEzDIL0i — Syracuse Men's Rowing (@CuseMRowing) April 15, 2023

Softball

The Orange softball team split against Albany and then dropped two of three at North Carolina. Syracuse is now 14-21-1 on the year, 4-12-1 in the ACC.

Syracuse’s win at UNC came on a three-run homer by Madison Knight in the 7th inning. In her first season with the Orange, Knight has shown an ability to dazzle on the mound and at the plate.

The Orange play Binghamton and Lafayette this week before heading to a weekend series at North Carolina. Softball continues to show off some strong uniforms this season.

Madison Knight pitches out of a jam in the bottom of the fourth, fanning Gabby Katz. UNC 3, Cuse 0 pic.twitter.com/slEP4yfg7A — Syracuse Softball (@CuseSB) April 16, 2023

Tennis

The Orange were once again short-handed due to injury and lost to Notre Dame (4-2) and Louisville (4-3). While the losses don’t mean a lot in the grand scheme of things, it is disappointing that Syracuse has only six athletes on their roster and no replacement. Against Louisville, the Orange gave the Cardinals two free points and the match.

Up next is the ACC Championships and the Orange will be the #10 seed and face #7 seed Georgia Tech. If Syracuse is still missing a player, the chances of advancing will be pretty slim.

Track and Field

Syracuse split their team between Rhode Island and Florida over the weekend. The top members sprint/hurdle group headed south to Florida and Jaheem Hayles finished 3rd in the 110m hurdles in a time of 13.49. This puts Hayles in the top 10 nationally as he looks to return to the NCAA Championships in June. Trei Thorogood (200m) and Xayvion Perkins (400m hurdles) earned 20th place finishes while Shaleah Colaire matched her season best of 13.83 in the 100m hurdles.

In Rhode Island, Shona McCullough won the women’s 5k while Naseem Smith was 1st in the men’s 110m hurdles. Karl Winter just missed his second sub-4 mile of the season, as he placed 2nd in a time of 4:00.63.

Syracuse will compete at Wake Forest and Albany next weekend.