 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

BREAKING: Syracuse men’s basketball lands transfer Chance Westry

Red Autry lands another top transfer.

By Ben Sigel
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Winthrop at Auburn John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse has secured its second transfer portal commitment of the offseason.

Chance Westry, a former four-star prospect and the 37th-best player in the ‘22 class, has committed to Syracuse, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Westry picked the Orange over Creighton, Penn State, Seton Hall and St. John’s.

Syracuse, specifically Gerry McNamara, recruited Westry hard in high school. There was belief for a majority of his recruitment that Syracuse was the team to beat. SU offered Chance a scholarship in July 2019 and he took an official visit in June 2021.

After undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery before the 2022-23 season, Westry redshirted after appearing in just 11 games for Auburn. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Westry, who is regarded as a combo-guard, stands at 6-foot-6. He has good and length for a wing, and is described as having touch from behind-the-arc, a good half-court player and shines in transition.

Adrian Autry has hinted at an up-tempo style of play moving forward, which Westry would presumably fit well in.

Since taking over as head coach, Autry has landed two commitments from very talented players. JJ Starling, a former five-star, is transferring in from Notre Dame. Now, Westry, a former top 40 prospect, will join the Orange.

With the addition of Westry, Syracuse has three open scholarships remaining for the 2023-24 season. One of the remaining scholarships, if he chooses, would go to Judah Mintz.

Next Up In Syracuse Men's Basketball

Loading comments...