BREAKING: Syracuse men’s basketball lands transfer Chance Westry

Syracuse has secured its second transfer portal commitment of the offseason.

Chance Westry, a former four-star prospect and the 37th-best player in the ‘22 class, has committed to Syracuse, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Westry, ESPN's No. 39 recruit in the high school class of 2022, is a 6'6 guard with a strong feel for the game operating out of ball-screens, impressive defensive versatility and intensity, and the ability to play on or the ball, giving him significant long-term potential. https://t.co/nIF5gGsFoz pic.twitter.com/IOUtQlGDu6 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 17, 2023

Westry picked the Orange over Creighton, Penn State, Seton Hall and St. John’s.

Syracuse, specifically Gerry McNamara, recruited Westry hard in high school. There was belief for a majority of his recruitment that Syracuse was the team to beat. SU offered Chance a scholarship in July 2019 and he took an official visit in June 2021.

After undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery before the 2022-23 season, Westry redshirted after appearing in just 11 games for Auburn. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Westry, who is regarded as a combo-guard, stands at 6-foot-6. He has good and length for a wing, and is described as having touch from behind-the-arc, a good half-court player and shines in transition.

Adrian Autry has hinted at an up-tempo style of play moving forward, which Westry would presumably fit well in.

Since taking over as head coach, Autry has landed two commitments from very talented players. JJ Starling, a former five-star, is transferring in from Notre Dame. Now, Westry, a former top 40 prospect, will join the Orange.

With the addition of Westry, Syracuse has three open scholarships remaining for the 2023-24 season. One of the remaining scholarships, if he chooses, would go to Judah Mintz.