TNIAAM Reacts: Results of last week’s Syracuse survey

Syracuse Orange fans have had an interesting week and unfortunately the big news came after our survey was submitted, so look out for those questions next Monday.

Now let’s get to the questions we did ask you. First, many of you have a lot of faith in the Orange women’s lacrosse team on the road today.

We know that 9% of you are the most optimistic #disloyalidiots around.

We get to see the Syracuse football team in action next Friday but I think the concern over the offensive line is very warranted right now.

Finally, it’s going to take a while for Syracuse to honor all of the worthy lacrosse alums, but many of you think Paul Gait should be next. In retrospect, it doesn’t make a lot of sense that the Gaits (and all three Powell Brothers) weren’t honored together.

Come back on Monday when we’ll get your thoughts on Jesse and Adam Weitsman leaving, and whatever else happens over the weekend.