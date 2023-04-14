Syracuse football: Dino Babers gives some spring practice shout-outs

The Syracuse Orange football program keeps a lot under wraps in practice but as we approach the final week of spring ball, there are some items of note.

Dino Babers joined the ACCPM crew to talk about a number of topics and he was asked to share some players who’ve caught his eye in practice.

Babers said that clear front-runners have emerged in the kicking game, but he wouldn’t name the players (not sure why this has to be a secret). Since Syracuse is replacing Andre Szmyt and trying to rebound from a woeful punt game this could be good news. We’ll have to see during next Friday’s spring game who these players are that are feet and toes ahead of the competition.

Going through the rest of the position groups, Babers shouted out LeQuint Allen, Oronde Gadsden, DeMarcus Adams, Isaiah Jones, and Trebor Pena among the backs and receivers. He noted that Enrique Cruz and Kalan Ellis were standing out on the offensive line and he said his defensive line and young linebackers had caught his eye.

Babers also added that he likes what the defensive backs are doing, but that many are not battle-tested as of yet. Mike has reported that during his views the secondary is holding up well against the receivers, so that’s something to watch next week.

Emily Leiher from syracuse.com published projected depth charts for the offense and defense based on practice observations. One surprise on offense was freshman tight end David Clement listed as 2nd-string. Clement’s size could allow for some incredibly tall receiver sets in the red zone this fall. I leave the offensive line breakdowns to Steve but one would expect the two JUCO transfers to get plenty of cracks at starting based on practice reports.

The defense looks pretty familiar outside of the secondary and as we’ve seen multiple defensive backs will get plenty of snaps depending on the situation. We’ve heard that Jeremiah Wilson has had a strong spring, but he hasn’t been made available for interviews.

I know many of you wish there was more to talk about, but practices are in the morning and access is limited. Hopefully we can at least get a look at players in game situations next Friday. While I understand keeping plays and schematic information under wraps, I don’t think a lack of information helps generate fan interest for the upcoming season.

TNIAAM will be out at the Dome next week so if you’re heading out keep an eye out for a pre-game meet-up announcement.