Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Kayla Treanor Hat Tracker April Update

The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team has two tough games remaining in the regular season. Tomorrow the Orange are on the road to face North Carolina before next week’s home finale against Boston College.

Cuse Women’s Lax shirseys are here! Support the #1 team in the country. Every purchase puts industry-leading payouts directly into your favorite player’s pocket!https://t.co/7VFPuJe8eZ pic.twitter.com/ov99CxrL2Q — Syracuse NIL Store (@CuseNILStore) April 13, 2023

As the Orange wrap up the regular season and prepare for the post-season, Kayla Treanor has gone back to the trucker hats.

2023 Kayla Treanor Hat Tracker Hat Style Home Road/Neutral Hat Style Home Road/Neutral Syracuse Lacrosse Camo 2-0 Block S Trucker 3-0 1-0 Otto Trucker 3-0 Gait Lacrosse Trucker 1-0 Block S Toque 1-0 Orange Toque 1-0 Syracuse Lacrosse Toque 1-0 No Hat 1-0 Overall 10-0 4-0

Will the trend continue tomorrow? If so, which trucker gets the nod? We think fans should get there hats ordered before May as this squad prepares for the NCAA Tournament. It might be tough to choose, but at least Kayla has given you plenty of viable options to choose from.

Maybe for next season Syracuse will come up with a signature trucker hat for the top players on the team (hint, hint).