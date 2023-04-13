TNIAAM presents: NIL solutions for Syracuse

Some of you Syracuse Orange fans have spent the last two days trying to figure out how the basketball program will ever land a good recruit.

Unlike others, your friends at TNIAAM will never, and trust us when we say this evvvvvvverrrr, turn their backs on Syracuse. Others want to sit and complain, but we prefer to find solutions.

NIL problems? We’re here to help.

More cameo roles in straight to streaming movies produced by American High

Adam Sandler’s filming a new movie about a down on his luck guy trying to make it as a NBA DFS player? Cameos from basketball athletes.

Pete Davidson’s making a coming of age comedy about a guy who shouldn’t be hanging out with high school students? Cameos from Olympic sports athletes.

The Kid LAROI is making a foray into a serious dramatic role? We’ve got athletes of all shapes and sizes for cameos.

Replace lawyers with athletes

Hurt in a car? You can call William Mattar but you’re going to see Emma Ward in the ad delivering the phone number like she’s feeding a cutting teammate for a goal.

Do you long for Jim “The Hammer” Shapiro yelling at you during late night syndicated shows? We’ll give you Marlowe Wax yelling at you.

All of Jim Boeheim’s Ads

Maybe it’s not the same as Jim Boeheim telling you to get your prostrate checked but if Joey Spallina tells you to Take Yourself to Crouse, you’ll be doing so post-haste.

When Oronde Gadsden and Dyaisha Fair tell you that only IBEW Local 43 contractors can get your job done right the first time, you’ll listen.

You don’t have to be a hall of famer to extol the virtues of Heid’s hot dogs, we’ve got plenty of spokespeople ready to go, so Utah get me two and cut the check!

***************************************************************************************************

Now it’s your turn, so let’s hear them in the comments