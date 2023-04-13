Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz goes undrafted in latest ESPN mock draft

In Jonathan Givony’s latest ESPN NBA mock draft, Syracuse Orange guard Judah Mintz is not listed in the two-round projections.

Mintz declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, while maintaining college eligibility, back on March 20.

Mintz started all 32 games for the Orange last season. He was second on the team in scoring, averaging 16.3 points per game, and led the team with 4.6 assists. Throughout the season, he had no trouble beating his defender and getting into the lane. He proved to be a strong finisher at the rim and offered an improved 3-point shot down the stretch.

As Mintz continued to standout, the NBA chatter intensified. Testing the NBA waters was always in the cards. In a way, he would’ve been foolish not to. Getting feedback from NBA decision makers while showcasing your game and gathering as much information — all while having the ability to come back to school — is a win-win.

As for the 2024 NBA Draft, Givony has Judah projected as a first-round pick. And as Givony has pointed out, next year’s draft class has more opportunity due to fewer projected one-and-dones.

When discussing a potential Mintz return to Syracuse, you also have to discuss NIL. We’ve all see the consistent chatter surrounding it for the last 48 hours. Does SU have the funds for Mintz? Will he request more (than what he made this year) to come back? Would he consider the transfer portal to see what kind of money is available to him?

(Editor note: We were given a report of a potential Mintz deal locally but that has not been confirmed as of this time)

The recent developments regarding Syracuse showing interest in Michigan center Hunter Dickinson raises questions too. Dickinson is the most sought after player in the transfer portal. Wherever he goes, he’s going to get big money. A potential Dickinson commitment would sure make Syracuse look more appealing for Mintz, but would SU boosters pay both?

These are all valid questions. They’re real concerns. And in today’s environment, if you want a talented and competitive roster, you have to pony up serious cash. Because if you don’t, someone else will.

Mintz has until May 31 at midnight to decide if he wants to return to Syracuse for his sophomore season or stay in the draft.