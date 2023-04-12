Syracuse lacrosse: Joey Spallina, Olivia Adamson earn weekly honors

Joey Spallina and Olivia Adamson had something in common this past weekend.

They both had career games in leading the Syracuse Orange to wins on Saturday, and the weekly awards are rolling in for both as a result.

In the men’s 16-13 win over Princeton, Joey led the offensive charge with a nine point, four goal, five assist performance in which he also picked up a ground ball and caused a turnover. The nine points were a career high. In the women’s 19-10 win over Clemson, Olivia was an unstoppable force as she scored seven points, three goals, four assists, and grabbed 14 draw controls. The points and draw wins were both career-highs.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Joey Spallina, @CuseMLAX



Joey has been selected as the ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week (along with Notre Dame’s Pat Kavanagh) for his efforts, the second time this season he’s received the honor. He was also named The Lacrosse Network’s Player of the Week for the second time this season, and rounded out his weekly-awards haul with his selection to the USILA Division I Team of the Week.

Olivia has been selected as the USA Lacrosse Division I Player of the Week for her dominant performance against Clemson.

Spallina is in the midst of authoring one of the best freshman seasons in Syracuse history. He’s leading the team in all three of goals (32), assists (25), and points (57), and since his first game 1-of-15 shooting performance, he’s been a sniper at .431 percent (31-of-72).

In terms of freshman scoring records, his goals and assists are already fifth-most in a season in program history while his points are sixth-most. At 57 points, he’s only 17 points behind John Zulberti’s SU freshman record of 74 points in the 1986 season. He’ll need to stay hot, but the school’s freshman scoring record is within his reach.

Adamson has been having a great sophomore season as a member of one of the deepest and most talented offenses in the country. She’s currently fifth on the team with 33 points on 21 goals and 12 assists. Perhaps her most important contribution, however, has been stepping into the center of the draw circle after Kate Mashewske’s season-ending injury. Olivia has grabbed 45 draw controls in the seven games since she took over that role, adjusting very nicely to a completely new role midway through the season and helping the team hugely in the process.

Olivia and the Orange ladies will be back in action this weekend for a massive showdown in Chapel Hill with the No. 5 North Carolina Tar Heels. The game is set for this Saturday, April 15 at 12 PM on ESPNU.

Joey and the Orange men are also looking at a big game with North Carolina this Saturday. They will be playing the No. 11/12 Tar Heels in a neutral-site showcase game at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, MD at 4PM on ESPNU.

It’s going to be a big Saturday for Syracuse lacrosse.