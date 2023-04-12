TNIAAM Reacts: Well this is awkward

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country.

It’s time for a return of the weekly Syracuse Orange survey and as things go, somethings trying to plan ahead doesn’t work out.

This week we want to know if you think Syracuse women’s lacrosse wins on the road at North Carolina?

Then it gets awkward because we wanted to know if you thought Jesse Edwards will return to Syracuse Men’s Basketball next season? Yeah, whoops. Maybe you still hold out a glimmer of hope but this should be a landslide result.

Syracuse football is approaching the spring game so which Syracuse position group concerns you the most right now?

The Orange retired Mike Powell’s jersey this year, so which of these legends should be up next? Or do you think it’s time for Tom Marechek perhaps?

Results will be posted at the end of the week- bet you can’t wait to find out what people think about the chances of Jesse being back.