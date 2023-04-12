Syracuse men’s basketball alums to play Georgetown in Alumni Basketball League

If you can’t get enough Syracuse Orange summer basketball, we have good news for you. Syracuse alums will get an opportunity to face a Georgetown Hoyas alumni team in August at OCC.

We have agreed to terms! DAWGTALK (1-0) vs FOREVER ORANGE (0-0) August 6th in Syracuse! TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE https://t.co/Qg8wPwyIs3 @mr_wrightsr @ED23HOOPS pic.twitter.com/qULvHtMPLH — Ricky Goings (@DCRick_) April 11, 2023

The “Forever Orange” squad will differ from Boeheim’s Army in that the roster must comprise of Syracuse alums, Last year, Georgetown defeated Maryland in the inaugural ABL game.

So let’s help GM Eric Devendorf build his roster. Who would you want to see in action on this squad? Some possibilities could include:

Guards: Tyler Ennis, Scoop Jardine, John Gillon, Tyus Battle, Frank Howard, Brandon Triche

Forward: Carmelo Anthony, Andrew White, Tyler Roberson, James Southerland, Donte Greene, Hakim Warrick, Jimmy Boeheim

Center: Pascal Chukwu, Rakim Christmas, Baye Moussa Keita, Darryl Watkins

What 10-man roster are you putting together for this game?