Syracuse men’s basketball: the end of the era of courtside celebrities

Not even Damar Hamlin could bring some magic to the Syracuse Orange. The Buffalo Bills defensive back ends up as the last celebrity guest to join Adam Weitsman next to the Orange bench.

Weitsman said he’s done with bringing high profile guests to sit courtside for Syracuse games.

“I love the program. I love everybody that works there. I just think it was different personalities,” he said. “I’m just going to peacefully go off into the sunset.”

Like all of the NFL players before him, Hamlin was able to get an up close and personal view of a Syracuse loss. That makes the final record of NFL players 0-6 based on our unofficial FNSI counting. (note: let me know if I’m missing anyone)

The Cuse Courtside Celebrity Counter Celebrity Opponent Date Result Point Differential Celebrity Opponent Date Result Point Differential Bella Twins Colgate Dec 9, 2017 Win 14 Brooke Burke Florida St Feb. 5, 2019 Loss -18 Gronk Duke Feb. 23, 2019 Loss -10 Carmelo Virginia Nov. 6, 2019 Loss -14 Dion Waiters Seattle Nov. 16, 2019 Win 22 Jeremy Piven Bucknell Nov 23, 2019 Win 51 Jorge Masvidal Iowa Dec 3, 2019 Loss -14 Daniel Baldwin Notre Dame Jan 4, 2020 Loss -1 OBJ Virginia Tech Jan 7, 2020 Loss -4 Brady/Edelman/Fallon UNC Feb. 29, 2020 Loss -13 Antetokounmpo Brothers Wake Forest January 29, 2022 Win 22 Pete Davidson Louisville Feb 5,2022 Win 23 Allen Iverson Duke Feb 26,2022 Loss -25 Allen/Diggs/Davis Pittsburgh Dec 20,2022 Loss -2 Cole Hauser Notre Dame Jan 14,2023 Win 5 A Boogie/Fabolous UNC Jan 24,2023 Loss -4 Jalen Hurts/Brandon Graham Virginia Jan 30,2023 Loss -5 Damar Hamlin Duke Feb 18,2023 Loss -22 Total 7-11 10

(Updated to add Iverson)

The record shows that these celebrities might not be missed in terms of their impact on the Orange winning games, but we will miss out on the fun that occurred when a late-night host tried to show off his shooting prowess.

We close the book on yet another Syracuse Men’s Basketball stat here at TNIAAM. Not sure where our analytics staff will pivot their focus next season, but they will up to the task.