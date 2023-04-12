Syracuse men’s basketball: the end of the era of courtside celebrities

Not even Damar Hamlin could bring some magic to the Syracuse Orange. The Buffalo Bills defensive back ends up as the last celebrity guest to join Adam Weitsman next to the Orange bench.
Weitsman said he’s done with bringing high profile guests to sit courtside for Syracuse games.
“I love the program. I love everybody that works there. I just think it was different personalities,” he said. “I’m just going to peacefully go off into the sunset.”
Like all of the NFL players before him, Hamlin was able to get an up close and personal view of a Syracuse loss. That makes the final record of NFL players 0-6 based on our unofficial FNSI counting. (note: let me know if I’m missing anyone)
The Cuse Courtside Celebrity Counter
|Celebrity
|Opponent
|Date
|Result
|Point Differential
|Celebrity
|Opponent
|Date
|Result
|Point Differential
|Bella Twins
|Colgate
|Dec 9, 2017
|Win
|14
|Brooke Burke
|Florida St
|Feb. 5, 2019
|Loss
|-18
|Gronk
|Duke
|Feb. 23, 2019
|Loss
|-10
|Carmelo
|Virginia
|Nov. 6, 2019
|Loss
|-14
|Dion Waiters
|Seattle
|Nov. 16, 2019
|Win
|22
|Jeremy Piven
|Bucknell
|Nov 23, 2019
|Win
|51
|Jorge Masvidal
|Iowa
|Dec 3, 2019
|Loss
|-14
|Daniel Baldwin
|Notre Dame
|Jan 4, 2020
|Loss
|-1
|OBJ
|Virginia Tech
|Jan 7, 2020
|Loss
|-4
|Brady/Edelman/Fallon
|UNC
|Feb. 29, 2020
|Loss
|-13
|Antetokounmpo Brothers
|Wake Forest
|January 29, 2022
|Win
|22
|Pete Davidson
|Louisville
|Feb 5,2022
|Win
|23
|Allen Iverson
|Duke
|Feb 26,2022
|Loss
|-25
|Allen/Diggs/Davis
|Pittsburgh
|Dec 20,2022
|Loss
|-2
|Cole Hauser
|Notre Dame
|Jan 14,2023
|Win
|5
|A Boogie/Fabolous
|UNC
|Jan 24,2023
|Loss
|-4
|Jalen Hurts/Brandon Graham
|Virginia
|Jan 30,2023
|Loss
|-5
|Damar Hamlin
|Duke
|Feb 18,2023
|Loss
|-22
|Total
|7-11
|10
(Updated to add Iverson)
The record shows that these celebrities might not be missed in terms of their impact on the Orange winning games, but we will miss out on the fun that occurred when a late-night host tried to show off his shooting prowess.
We close the book on yet another Syracuse Men’s Basketball stat here at TNIAAM. Not sure where our analytics staff will pivot their focus next season, but they will up to the task.
Loading comments...