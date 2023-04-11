Syracuse men’s basketball: Jesse Edwards to enter transfer portal

Important news pertaining the Syracuse Orange broke late last night. Syracuse.com’s Donna Ditota reported that Orange forward Jesse Edwards will enter the transfer portal.

Jesse Edwards will be entering the transfer portal, his dad said.https://t.co/5htz6andRY — Donna Ditota (@DonnaDitota1) April 11, 2023

Ditota’s article mentions Edwards’ dad, David as her source. One of the biggest obstacles that led to Edwards’ decision to enter the portal was NIL. Edwards, who is from the Netherlands, cannot earn money from NIL deals in the United States due to his visa status. Ditota reported that Syracuse and Edwards had be trying to work out a NIL deal but couldn’t do so.

Edwards has been integral to the limited amount of success that Syracuse has seen on the hardwood over the last two seasons. The forward blossomed in his first year as a starter during the 2021-22 season. His production jumped by 10 points per game and by four rebounds per game. He only improved on those numbers last season, averaging a double-double with 14.5 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Losing Edwards means that Adrian Autry now has the difficult task of filling a gaping hole in the Orange frontcourt. The only other players that Syracuse has rostered as centers to replace Edwards are Mounir Hima and Peter Carey. The Orange could also turn to Maliq Brown for a small lineup as the freshman did play center at times last season.

Edwards becomes the fourth Syracuse player to enter the transfer portal, joining John Bol Ajak, Symir Torrence, and Joe Girard. With Judah Mintz testing the NBA draft waters, The Orange face the possibility of losing their top three scorers from last season, all double-digit scorers. The leading returning scorer would be Benny Williams, who averaged 7.2 points per game.