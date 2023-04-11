Syracuse lacrosse: Women remain No. 1 in polls, men back in Top 20

For the first time in a month and a half, both Syracuse Orange lacrosse teams find themselves ranked in their respective top-20s, thanks to the men’s impressive road win over the Princeton Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

The women, for their part, retained their No. 1 ranking in the ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll after their nine-goal win over the Clemson Tigers at CNS Stadium. The Orange have now topped the rankings four weeks in a row, improving on what was already a program record for consecutive weeks at No. 1.

!



Syracuse ranked No. 1 in the ILWomen/IWLCA rankings for a program-best fourth straight week https://t.co/QHXAaowhi3 pic.twitter.com/i6YJYZwaDL — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) April 10, 2023

There was no movement in the top half of the women’s rankings this week as the top-12 teams from last week remained unchanged in this week’s poll. SU received all 21 first-place votes on their way to the top spot, and they’re followed by No. 2 Northwestern, No. 3 Denver, No. 4 James Madison, and No. 5 North Carolina.

The Orange and Tar Heels will meet in a huge matchup this coming weekend down in Chapel Hill. The game is set for Saturday, April 15 at 12 PM on ESPNU.

With their win over Princeton, the men have moved back into the top-20 of both major polls this week. ‘Cuse comes in at No. 17 in the Inside Lacrosse Division I Media Poll and No. 18 in the USILA Coaches’ poll.

This is the first time the men have been ranked since the Week 3 polls. They had been in ‘receiving votes’ each of the last six weeks before re-entering the top-20 this week.

The top three teams in this week’s media poll are all ACC members as Notre Dame takes the top spot, followed by Virginia at No. 2 and Duke at No. 3. Cuse’s next opponent, the North Carolina Tar Heels, comes in at No. 11 in the media poll and No. 12 in the coaches’ poll.

SU and UNC will face-off in an unusual, neutral-site conference game this Saturday April 15 at 4 PM on ESPNU. The game will take place in Olney, MD at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School for a showcase event put on by Corrigan Sports Enterprises.