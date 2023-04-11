Syracuse fans guide to the NBA Playoffs: who should you root for?

The NBA Playoffs are starting tonight and we don’t anticipate any Syracuse Orange alumni seeing action.
So what does a casual fan do in these times? We’re here to help you out team by team.
First up, the Eastern Conference:
The Antetokounmpo Brothers brought the Orange a nice blowout win over Wake Forest last season, but the Bucks still play Grayson Allen which negates pretty much everything.
Verdict: Nope
One one hand Malachi Richardson torched Malcolm Brogdon in that incredible Elite Eight game, on the other hand Brad Stevens’ Butler team knocked out the 2009-10 Orange squad.
Verdict: Nope
Tobias Harris spurned the real Orange for that fake Tennessee Yellow-Orange. Sixers also let Michael Carter-Williams and Jerami Grant leave town. Even the memory of the time Syracuse shut down pre-beard James Harden in the NCAA Tournament isn’t enough to overcome those slights.
Verdict: Nope
The city of Cleveland was pretty good to Jim Brown and they haven’t really wronged any of our basketball alums.
Verdict: Fine to support
John won’t like this but the Knicks didn’t appreciate Melo during his tenure so we wish them as much pain as possible. Not even Syracuse native Rick Brunson’s presence on the staff can sway us here...especially since Rick sent Jalen to Nova, not Cuse.
Verdict: Nope
The Nets did take Derrick Coleman 1st overall. At the very least, we should root for them over Philly in the 1st round
Verdict: Sure, why not.
Two Kentucky alums plus a former Georgetown player. Pass
Verdict: Nope
Have you looked at this roster? Well don’t unless you want to be sick.
Verdict: Pass
Should we root for the one Canadian team left in the NBA? Seems like we should, shouldn’t it? And least we forget about Leo Rautins, Raptors broadcaster!
Verdict: We the North
Andre Drummond is really the only negative and he’s pretty harmless. Compared to the rest of the East, the Bulls are a far lesser evil. Not to mention the Orange had a nice March run through Chicago in 2016
Verdict: Sure
Western Conference
Drafted Melo. Traded Melo
Verdict: Bet you wish you had Melo
Jaren Jackson Jr. played a big role in Syracuse’s 2018 run to the Elite Eight, but with Steven Adams’ injury and the presence of Dillon Brooks and Luke Kennard?
Verdict: Nope
Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk spurned Syracuse offers. We’re stuffing them like Tyler Lydon stuffed Domantas Sabonis.
Verdict: Turn off the Beam
Darius Bazley joined New Balance over the Orange. Never forget.
Verdict: Nope
Could been a clear favorite but then they traded for a Plumlee.
Verdict: Nope
We will only root for a dynasty that plays their games in the 315
Verdict: Nope
Not pleased with how they treated Melo, but if they win Cole Swider gets a ring.
Verdict: Doesn’t matter how you feel about them, get Cole some bling
Haven’t forgotten what they did to Jonny Flynn.
Verdict: Nope
Zion ran over Dolezaj. Need we say more
Verdict: Can’t hurt Dolezaj and expect us to forget
Blamed Melo too much for our taste.
Verdict: Nope
When you break it down based on science (not emotion), you see that it’s Lakers. It’s time someone else joined Dion in the Champions Club.
