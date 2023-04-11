Syracuse football recruiting: Orange land new commitment after big weekend of visits

The Syracuse Orange football team completed a busy weekend of visits. It seemed like the focus last weekend was on the Northeast and it paid off yesterday when offensive lineman Noah Rosahac committed

Rosahac is a 6’5 280 lb lineman from Jim Thorpe, PA, who is being recruited to play offensive tackle. The 2024 recruit had offers from Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Temple and James Madison and had been in conversation with Pitt, Penn State, and West Virginia.

He told PAFootballnews.com that he wanted to commit early because he felt he was a priority for the Orange and that he felt a strong connection to new OL coach Steve Farmer.

“I would say Coach Farmer really recruited me a lot and did it very well, I felt that we had a great connection and I’m excited to see what my future holds to work with him.”

Rosahac is not ranked by the major recruiting sites. Syracuse’s 2024 class is ranked 48th by On3.com.

Here’s some junior year footage of Rosahac in action.