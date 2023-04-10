Syracuse Olympic sports: Madison Knight no-hitter highlights weekend

It was a pretty strong weekend for the Syracuse Orange Olympic sports so let’s get to the recap:

Rowing

The #8 Syracuse women lost to #3 Yale and defeated Cornell on Saturday in Saratoga. The Orange are off next weekend before heading to the Lake Wheeler Invitational in two weeks.

Out in California, the #4 Syracuse’s men’s rowing team beat #6 Northeastern and #12 Wisconsin on Saturday. On Sunday, the Orange came back and couldn’t knock off #1 California. The men will be in Ithaca next weekend to race Navy and Cornell.

Softball

The Orange softball team won two out of three against the NC State Wolfpack to improve to 12-18-1 overall, 3-10-1 in ACC play. In the series finale, freshman Madison Knight hurled the 11th no-hitter in school history. Knight improves to 6-6 on the season with a 3.81 ERA.

NO-NO ALERT



Madison Knight has thrown the 11th no-hitter in Syracuse softball history!



The Orange win the series finale with a 8-0 run rule victory pic.twitter.com/ZyXa5igwc7 — Syracuse Softball (@CuseSB) April 8, 2023

The Orange play two at Albany on Wednesday before heading to a weekend series at North Carolina.

Tennis

The Orange were off this week, but will be back on the road next weekend to face Notre Dame and Louisville in their final contests before the ACC Championships.

Track and Field

Syracuse took advantage of the spring weather to stay close to home at the Cortland Red Dragon Invitational. For the women, Kaleia Arrington took 1st in the 100m and 200m dash. Catriona McKeown won the 400m and Sydney Nowicki was 1st in the 1500m run, a race where the Orange took 8 of the top 10 places. Kirstyn Schecter was 2nd in both the 100m and 400m hurdles.

Naseem Smith and David Peters went 1-2 in the 100m hurdles for the Syracuse men. Daijon Richards (100m) and James Nmah (200m) earned 2nd place finishes at Cortland.

The Orange will be at Bucknell and Florida next weekend.